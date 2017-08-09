Papa John’s recently added gluten-free pizza options to its menu in certain test markets, but it’s not actually for those with celiac disease or gluten intolerance.

In fact, the pizza franchise recommends that anyone with celiac disease or a gluten intolerance not eat its pizza made with “Gluten-Free Crust with Ancient Grains.”

The crust’s description on the brand’s website even comes with a disclaimer, saying pizzas made with the special crust could be “exposed to gluten during the ordinary preparation process.”

“Although Papa John’s Ancient Grains Gluten-Free Crust is gluten-free and Papa John’s employs procedures to prevent contact with gluten, it is possible that a pizza with Papa John’s Ancient Grains Gluten-Free Crust is exposed to gluten during the ordinary preparation process,” the company said in a statement to CNBC.

Papa John’s isn’t the first national pizza chain to deal with the complexities of making gluten-free pizza in a gluten-filled kitchen environment. Domino’s began offering gluten-free pizza options in 2012 after consulting with the National Foundation for Celiac Awareness, but its offerings also came with a catch.

“While Domino’s new Gluten Free Crust is appropriate for those with mild gluten sensitivity, Domino’s and the NFCA do not recommend it for those with celiac disease,” the franchise said in a statement at the time. “Domino’s and the NFCA found that while the crust is certified as gluten free, current store operations at Domino’s cannot guarantee that each handcrafted pizza will be completely free from gluten.”

In 2015, Pizza Hut partnered with Udi’s, a major gluten-free company in America, for its version of gluten-free pizza. The Gluten Intolerance Group (GIG) advised the chain on the best way to prep the pizza, but it still isn’t advised for people with celiac disease and comes with a stern warning for people with gluten sensitivities.

So who exactly are these gluten-free pizzas for, if they’re not for people with celiac disease or gluten tolerance? Well, more Americans are choosing a gluten-free diet despite not being celiac, according to a 2016 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Internal Medicine. The study says only about 1 percent of the population has celiac disease (and most don’t know it), despite 1.69 percent of people following a gluten-free diet from 2013-2014. (The study did not cite statistics on non-celiac gluten sensitivity.)

But if you’re still in the mood for gluten-free pizza, we have 17 recipes (that are also paleo and low-carb!) just for you:

Gluten-Free Pizzas Gluten-Free Pizzas

Gluten-Free Pizzas 1 of 17 Cauliflower Pizza Crust Get the Cauliflower Pizza Crust recipe from Independent Kitchen Share this slide: Independent Kitchen