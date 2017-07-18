Participatory Media And The Good Men Project

Long before the age of television, radio and internet the news of the day had a very different format in reaching individuals. People gathered in town halls, they spoke in taverns, social scenes, workplace environments and even gathered around campfires drawing in voices that participated in discussions regarding topics of the day.

As technology advanced and our interactions with the media moved to a place where we can access information and news from the palm of our hands — something was lost. Rather than play an active part in the news of the day — many fell into the routine of passively observing as spectators on those headlines and events covered by various media outlets and their discretion as to what was newsworthy.

Over recent years with the advent of social media, blogging and podcasts information has become more accessible and inclusive of the public but is often driven by topics and events originating from issues and stories focused on by the more traditional media outlets.

The Good Men Project, in launching their IndieGoGo campaign, is supporting a unique concept of "Participatory Media" allowing people to speak to one another each day in an organized manner centered around Social Interest Groups.

While the campaign introduces a new form of media to involve people in shaping and discussing topics of varying complexities and issues of a difficult nature — The Good Men Project has long practiced a philosophy of inclusiveness in the stories they publish and in the support they show contributors to the site. Something I personally discovered after they published the first article I ever wrote that turned into a series of pieces that appear in both The Good Men Project and The Huffington Post.

At a time where the story about many media outlets is often around the legitimacy and integrity of them being attacked, with labels of fake news and other nonsensical slander, it is refreshing that ingenuity and participation of people is at the forefront of The Good Men Project as it leads the way to truly engage in the conversation that no one else is having.

IndieGoGo Campaign Direct Link: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/join-the-conversation-no-one-else-is-having-community-media#/