Pastor Ripped For Posting Video Of Woman In Wheelchair Towed By Truck

A Kansas City, Missouri, pastor apologized Sunday for his video of a woman in a wheelchair being towed by a pickup truck, but the damage was apparently done.

With a seemingly lighthearted “only in Kansas City” narration, Pastor Lamond Rushing of the Faith Worship Family Center on Saturday posted the clip of a stranded Becky Kittrell being aided by a motorist in sub-freezing temperatures, local Fox4 reported.

The video quickly went viral, amassing mocking comments aimed at Kittrell and shame heaped on the pastor for showing the clip on Facebook.

Kittrell explained to the station that the battery died on her motorized wheelchair, leaving her immobile and exposed to the elements. According to timeanddate.com, local temperatures reached just a high of 25 and plummeted to 7 on Saturday. Thankfully, the man in the truck offered help, she noted.

Kittrell said instead of filming, the pastor could have asked if she needed assistance.

Rushing told Fox he meant no harm and only posted the video because it was something he had never seen. “I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart,” he said.

He later deleted the video but more reprimands appeared on his Facebook.

One visitor to the story on aggregation site Fark summed up the video and consequences thusly: “Don’t make fun of those less fortunate than ourselves; we need all the help we can get, and just try to be a little kinder to one another.”

Amen to that.