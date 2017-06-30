Patricia Arquette Just Grounded Donald Trump And It's Too Funny

Patricia Arquette, real-life mom and actress who played a mom for 12 years during the filming of “Boyhood,” is getting parental with the president.
On Thursday, President Donald Trump attacked “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski with two tweets — one of which included a tasteless, sexist remark about Brzezinski’s appearance.
Arquette wasn’t having any of that noise. The actress tweeted a series of responses to the attack, including this gem:
The tweet came at the tail end of a thread in which the actress claimed there was “gossip on the street” about Trump — although what that gossip entails is not exactly clear.
And although those tweets are a little vague, she did make an excellent point when someone tweeted to tell her, “you’re going to be in so much trouble once he sees these!”
It looks like Patty is a tough-love kind of parent.
