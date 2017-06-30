Patricia Arquette Just Grounded Donald Trump And It's Too Funny

Patricia Arquette, real-life mom and actress who played a mom for 12 years during the filming of “Boyhood,” is getting parental with the president.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump attacked “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski with two tweets — one of which included a tasteless, sexist remark about Brzezinski’s appearance.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Arquette wasn’t having any of that noise. The actress tweeted a series of responses to the attack, including this gem:

Donald you are grounded until further notice. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) June 29, 2017

The tweet came at the tail end of a thread in which the actress claimed there was “gossip on the street” about Trump — although what that gossip entails is not exactly clear.

Remove this tweet. There is a lot of gossip about you on the street that hasn't been in the press- yet. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) June 29, 2017

At a certain point you are going to open the flood gates of hell agai st you & people will start talking. People who normally wouldn't. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) June 29, 2017

And although those tweets are a little vague, she did make an excellent point when someone tweeted to tell her, “you’re going to be in so much trouble once he sees these!”

Why? It is in his own best interest to act adult. He is embarrassing himself and our nation acting this base and immature. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) June 29, 2017