06/29/2017 11:50 am ET

PatriotHole Uncovers Scary Footage Of Seagull Following Obama Everywhere

Undeniable proof of the insidious "deep state."

By Andy McDonald

As the first sitting president with a Twitter account, we thought the Obama administration would be the most transparent ever.

But Onion affiliate PatriotHole has uncovered scary and damning footage from former President Obama’s eight years in office that has so far gone unnoticed. 

Who is this seagull? What does it want? And what sick things was it orchestrating at the highest levels of government?

If the music doesn’t convince you this is important, then you’re probably just part of the deep state.

Andy McDonald Comedy Editor, HuffPost

