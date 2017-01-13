Cancer Survivor Tells Paul Ryan: 'I'd Be Dead' Without Obamacare

#RyanTownHall attendee: "I want to thank Pres. Obama from the bottom of my heart" because Obamacare saved my life https://t.co/kp78FrxOPG pic.twitter.com/4p2ZZAf6yH — CNN (@CNN) January 13, 2017

A man who survived cancer despite a grim diagnosis challenged House Speaker Paul Ryan (R- Wis.) on his efforts to repeal Obamacare.

“Because of the Affordable Care Act, I’m standing here today,” Jeff Jeans told Ryan at a CNN town hall event on Thursday. Jeans identified himself as a longtime Republican who once opposed the law. But then, he said, that changed when he was given six weeks to live and needed health insurance to get treatment.

As a small business owner, Jeans didn’t get health insurance through work like many people do. And with a pre-existing condition, it’s unlikely he would have been able to buy coverage in the pre-Obamacare U.S.

“I want to thank President Obama from the bottom of my heart because I’d be dead if it weren’t for him,” he said.

Ryan told Jeans that Republicans intend to replace President Barack Obama’s signature health law “with something better,” though their plans largely remain a mystery.

The Senate on Wednesday night took a major step towards repealing Obamacare, passing a budget resolution that made way for Congress to strip funding for the law. The House will take up the resolution on Friday.

