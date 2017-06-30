Racist Motorist Calls Bike-Riding Mom A 'Cambodian N****r'

What was supposed to be a pleasant bike ride for a family in Sunnyvale, California, ended in a racist incident on Thursday evening.

Paula Nuguid was riding with her 9-year-old daughter when they needed to make a left turn.

An unidentified man in a car behind them apparently didn’t like waiting, so he began to honk the horn, according to Nuguid’s Facebook post. Nuguid said he called her a bitch.

She then confronted the motorist, an encounter she documented on video.

“Why are you honking at me? Why are you calling me a bitch? Why are you calling me a bitch? You’re in a two-ton vehicle and my daughter and I are on our bikes,” she can be heard shouting.

Here is Nuguid’s original Facebook post and video, which contains racial slurs and expletives:

Nuguid added some additional information in the comments section:

“Some background: This happened to me today at 4:33pm as I was traveling south on Frances St in the downtown area of Sunnyvale, California, which is part of Silicon Valley. I was trying to make a legal left into a parking lot where Frances St and Olsen St intersect. His claim I made an illegal right is absurd. I was traveling east in the bike lane on Evelyn Ave and the light was green as I turned right.



“I was signaling left and waiting for oncoming traffic to pass when this man began incessantly honking at me, calling me a bitch, and telling me to get out of his way. I was attempting to make a left the way the California DMV recommends (see screenshot).”

In the video, as Nuguid tries to explain that she is making a legal left turn, she approaches the driver.

“How fucking dare you, you entitled white prick?” she can be heard saying.

He responds, “Oh, shut the fuck up.”

When Nuguid tells the driver she “can tell you’re not from California,” he replies, “You fucking Cambodian n****r, get out of here.”

When she informs him the encounter is going to be on Facebook, he grins while repeatedly saying, “Awesome.”

YouTube Nuguid also captured the driver's license plate in her video.

Nuguid told RawStory that she and her daughter both cried after the experience and that she’s been forced to explain racism to her kids.

So far, the video has been viewed more than 7,000 times. Nuguid said she hoped posting it would help identify the driver.

However, she’s been surprised by the reaction some people have had to the footage, she told RawStory.

Nuguid posted screenshots of a message saying the man was “clearly an ahole,” but that Nuguid needed to own up to the fact she appears to “hate white people.”