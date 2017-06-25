Peaches, Plums, Cherries And More: 10 Sensational Stone Fruit Recipes

From salads to desserts to cocktails, there are endless ways to incorporate seasonal stone fruits into your summer cooking repertoire.

This combination of sweet peaches, burrata, and salty prosciutto is a fun play on caprese. With a bottle of chilled rosé, it’s the perfect light summer supper. GET THE RECIPE

Fresh plums soften into jammy, mulberry-colored pockets as they bake into this simple summer cake. Serve it for brunch or dessert topped with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream. GET THE RECIPE

Sliced peaches, nectarines and plums go from simple to sublime when soaked in a refreshing ginger-lime syrup infused with fresh mint. GET THE RECIPE

This party-perfect pitcher drink was inspired by the sparkling white sangria served at Columbia, a Spanish style restaurant on St. Armand’s Circle in Lido Key, FL. Always a crowd-pleaser! GET THE RECIPE

In this classic Southern dessert, juicy summer peaches are topped with buttermilk biscuit batter and then baked until the fruit tender and the topping is crisp. GET THE RECIPE

This lovely side dish is perfect for a picnic: it takes mere minutes to make, travels well to party, and can be served warm or room temperature. GET THE RECIPE

This refreshing fruit salad makes a wonderful light dessert but also pairs well with pound cake, vanilla ice cream — or both! GET THE RECIPE

Studded with tart dried cherries and topped with a crisp almond streusel, these are — quite simply — the loveliest little muffins you ever met. GET THE RECIPE

This chicken is flavored with Southeast Asian spices and lots of fresh ginger. The chicken is actually delicious on its own but it’s even better paired with the homemade apricot chutney. GET THE RECIPE

A coconut-scented cookie crust filled with creamy coconut custard, all covered in a pillow of whipped cream and heaps of toasted coconut — this tart is truly dream-worthy! GET THE RECIPE