07/27/2017 02:12 pm ET

Pentagon Finally Responds To Trump's Ban On Transgender Troops

The Department of Defense is still awaiting guidance.

By Lydia O'Connor
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
Secretary of Defense James Mattis, right, escorts President Donald Trump as he greets military personnel after attending a meeting at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, on July 20, 2017.

The U.S. Department of Defense has finally released a statement on President Donald Trump’s announcement that transgender people will no longer be allowed to serve in the military.

The department said Thursday that it is “awaiting formal guidance from the White House” on the hotly contested policy change, which Trump revealed in a tweet Wednesday morning with no details about how the change would be implemented. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Lydia O'Connor Reporter, HuffPost

