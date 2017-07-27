Pentagon Finally Responds To Trump's Ban On Transgender Troops

The U.S. Department of Defense has finally released a statement on President Donald Trump’s announcement that transgender people will no longer be allowed to serve in the military.
The department said Thursday that it is “awaiting formal guidance from the White House” on the hotly contested policy change, which Trump revealed in a tweet Wednesday morning with no details about how the change would be implemented.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
