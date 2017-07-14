For years, the members of Pentatonix have performed artist medleys and covers by big names in the music industry ― taking on everyone from Lady Gaga to Queen. They’ve also shared the stage with some musical heavyweights, even landing a Grammy this year for their collaboration with Dolly Parton on “Jolene.”

Not surprisingly, they’ve had the chance to meet plenty of stars since rising to fame on the TV series “The Sing-Off” in 2011. But one celebrity Pentatonix member Scott Hoying has yet to meet ― and is quite frankly dying to meet ― is Beyoncé.

“We had a chance four times. I’ve been this close to her,” Hoying told HuffPost during a Build Series interview, noting how he was just a few feet away from Queen Bey. “When she was pregnant in the gold Grammys moment she was backstage [and] we were this close and I was like, ‘Ugh, do I say anything? Do I do it?’ But she just looked like a goddess and I felt not worthy to say hi. So I didn’t, I just walked away.”

But Hoying isn’t giving up hope just yet.

“One day!” he said before recalling a time when he and fellow Pentatonix member Mitch Grassi met Rihanna.

“The thing is I have no fear in going up to anyone else. We were next to Rihanna and I knew that he [Grassi] is obsessed,” Hoying said. “I’m obsessed, too. But I could go up to her and was like, ’Hey, my friend wants to meet you.′ And it went great. She was so nice. I knew Beyoncé would be nice too, but I just can’t do it!”

“Are you kidding? I can’t even go up to boys,” Grassi chimed in.

Both Grassi and Hoying may have a chance to meet more celebrities, and boys for that matter, down the line. They’re currently on a press tour behind Superfruit, a side project of Pentatonix, which started as a YouTube series in 2013. The duo just released their debut EP, “Future Friends - Part 1,” and plan to tour later this year.