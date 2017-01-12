People Are Freaking Out About Donald Trump's L.L. Bean Tweet

The Washington Post via Getty Images "Buy L.L. Bean," says your president-elect.

President-elect Donald Trump tweeted his support for L.L. Bean on Thursday, encouraging his followers to buy the brand after the retailer got mixed up in politics.

Thank you to Linda Bean of L.L.Bean for your great support and courage. People will support you even more now. Buy L.L.Bean. @LBPerfectMaine — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2017

Though it appears Trump was trying to direct followers to the retailer’s main account (@LLBean), the president-elect instead linked to Linda Bean’s lifestyle account (@LBPerfectMaine).

The tweet was sent a week after the Associated Press reported that L.L. Bean heiress and board member Linda Bean contributed $60,000 to the pro-Trump pact Making America Great Again LLC, even though individuals were supposed to be limited to $5,000 contributions.

Consequently, organizers behind the anti-Trump movement Grab Your Wallet asked its followers to boycott L.L. Bean and called for the removal of Bean from the company’s board.

In response to the boycott, L.L. Bean executive chairman Shawn Gorman posted a Facebook message on the company’s page over the weekend saying that the company does not get involved in politics.

“L.L.Bean does not endorse political candidates, take positions on political matters, or make political contributions,” he wrote. “Simply put, we stay out of politics. To be included in this boycott campaign is simply misguided, and we respectfully request that Grab Your Wallet reverse its position.”

Bean responded to the controversy during a Thursday appearance on “Fox and Friends,” referring to the boycott as a case of “bullying.”

“I’m not going to back down. I never back down,” she told viewers. “If I feel I’m right.”

Twitter users responded to Trump’s L.L. Bean tweet with fury on Thursday, calling out the president-elect for promoting a brand on his social media account.

Wtf, @realDonaldTrump? Is the presidency an ad agency now? — David G. McAfee (@DavidGMcAfee) January 12, 2017

@DavidGMcAfee Imagine of Obama took to twitter to bash or praise a company. It would decried as gov't interference. — Jordan Uhl (@JordanUhl) January 12, 2017

PEOTUS is now a spokesman for LL Bean. Is anyone on the Ethics committee listening??? — Jackie BonnerFarnham (@JackieFarnham) January 12, 2017

This is hugely concerning. The incoming president promotes businesses that support him. Trashes ones that don't. Incentivizes supplication. https://t.co/TgT4E5sTW1 — Jason Pinter (@jasonpinter) January 12, 2017

@realDonaldTrump AGAIN...Americans...MILLIONS of us...about to be stripped of health insurance and you're on here promoting L.L. Bean. 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Jessica Nolan (@JessLN13) January 12, 2017

@realDonaldTrump so now you're starting to advertise through your account???? — Christoph A. Karlo (@chkarlo) January 12, 2017

Some tweeted out that they were getting ridding of their L.L. Bean purchases, while others promised to boycott:

dag i'm gonna have to retire my l.l. bean https://t.co/MzWk5WdGpB — logan lyons (@loganamelia) January 12, 2017

I'm about to find and throw out the L.L. Bean backpack I had throughout elementary school https://t.co/NP7MgAuxFa — allisun (@oweatherwatcher) January 12, 2017

oh no L.L.Bean is over. Guess I'm getting new slippers elsewhere https://t.co/uqRAYdhVq4 — Amanda ❄ (@amandabintz) January 12, 2017

@LBPerfectMaine @ericgarland so glad you posted Trump's thank you to L.L.Bean. will never buy from them again. https://t.co/RhYYPOdy2q — Geri Ryan (@GeriRyan2) January 12, 2017

@DannyZuker L.L. Bean will get no support from me. Trump's endorsement is the kiss of death for my support. — Richard Zolla (@RichardZolla) January 12, 2017

HuffPost’s own Julia Bush suggested trying out this move:

stop saying you're gonna throw out your ll bean stuff!!! RETURN IT PPL, IT'S A LIFETIME RETURN POLICY https://t.co/0Zl2n6ZVhZ — Julia Bush (@jabush) January 12, 2017

Ah, politics. Sad!

These two L.L. Bean comments pretty much sum up the state of political discourse in America. pic.twitter.com/0fWg4sxZsB — Kim Bhasin (@KimBhasin) January 12, 2017