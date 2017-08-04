People Are Obsessed With This Real-Life Baymax From 'Big Hero 6'

Disney brought Baymax from “Big Hero 6” to life, and the health care robot was more cuddly and kind than ever.

In a viral video from Disney’s fan site Oh My Disney, a realistic version of the character from the 2014 film interacted with beachgoers. If you don’t know, Baymax is an inflatable robot and “health care companion” who can keep track of people’s vital signs and help cure them of their illnesses. He’s also as large as he is cuddly.

Comedian and voice actor Scott Adsit, who voiced Baymax in the movie, revisited his role for the Oh My Disney video, which has been viewed more than 1.8 million times in two days. Adsit helps Baymax offer suggestions to beachgoers on staying safe from high pollen levels, go for a jog (OK, a walk) and, of course, give fist bumps. The comments on the video are filled with fans writing that they wish they had their very own Baymax.

The video is part of the “Disney IRL” series, which brings beloved characters to life. In October, the company took a nod from the 2009 movie “Up” and added a collar to a dog that mimicked the chatty canine from the movie.