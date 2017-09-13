People Think Pennywise The Clown And The Babadook Are A Couple

Twitter is losing its collective mind over the internet’s latest couple.
Pennywise from Stephen King’s “IT” and the Babadook ― two fictional and, ahem, jazzy characters from horror stories― have been reimagined as a duo.
The relationship between the two was imagined over the last few days on Twitter and Tumblr but the exact relationship start date is currently unknown. Pennywise has had a resurgence in popular culture thanks to the latest “IT” reboot. The Babadook, from the 2014 horror movie “The Babadook, was lauded as a gay icon back in June, so really it was probably only a matter of time before the world found him a terrifying boyfriend.
And, whether we like it or not, people realllllly love this couple and find them both to be LGBTQ icons.
We’re truly not sure what we did to deserve this.
