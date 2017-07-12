Person Of Interest In Case Of Missing Pennsylvania Men Free On $1 Million Bond

DiNardo’s firearms charge stems from an incident that occurred in February. Court documents obtained by Lehigh Valley Live allege officers found DiNardo in possession of a 20-gauge shotgun, which he was not allowed to have.

DiNardo is “a subject known to be suffering from mental illness and admittedly having been the subject of an involuntary commitment to a mental institution for inpatient care and treatment,” an investigator wrote in the criminal complaint.

Pennsylvania law prohibits a person who has been adjudicated as incompetent or involuntarily committed to a mental institution from possessing a firearm.

DiNardo currently faces only a charge of illegal possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, but he is also being investigated in connection with the disappearance of four young men, police said.