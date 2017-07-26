"Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2" (May 5)

Directed by James Gunn • Written by James GunnStarring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Kurt Russell, Elizabeth Debicki, Sylvester Stallone and Karen GillanThere's no way the third-highest-grossing movie of 2014 wouldn't get a sequel. In the scope of the Marvel universe, "Guardians of the Galaxy" was so fresh and different that it's impossible to recapture the same glory. "Vol. 2" does its best, blending the witty irreverence that pleased fans with surprisingly moving sentiments about friendship and bravery.