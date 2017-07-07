They’re not regular vegans, they’re sexy vegans.

Since celebrities can’t just be a thing without being “the most beautiful” or “sexiest” version of said thing, PETA has released its annual “Sexiest Vegan” title for 2017. And this year, it’s an-woman, three-way tie for the top spot.

The three lucky meat-and-dairy-free ladies are Ruby Rose:

David Livingston via Getty Images Rose, who has been open about her attempts to lead a fully vegan lifestyle, recently urged her followers to try veganism in response to President Donald Trump's policies on climate change.

Noel Vasquez via Getty Images Dewan Tatum has not eaten meat since she was a child, and praises veganism not only for its impact on her health but on the environment, too. “There aren’t many things in life that let you affect the world so profoundly with just one decision," she told The Los Angeles Times in 2016.

And Maggie Q:

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images "Designated Survivor" star Maggie Q told PETA in 2013 that going vegan is the best way "to combat environmental devastation, protest cruelty to animals, preserve our health, and more."

The activist group has typically named one man and one woman as its sexiest vegetable-lover of a given year. Last year, for example, Liam Hemsworth and Jhene Aiko took the top spots for sexiest vegetarians.