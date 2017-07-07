Pete Souza is throwing expert shade once again.

On Thursday, the former White House photographer used his Instagram account to troll Vladimir Putin.

In anticipation of President Donald Trump’s Friday meeting with the Russian leader at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, Souza posted a snap of Putin alongside lyrics from The Who’s “Behind Blue Eyes”:

A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Jul 6, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

“Happened to hear this song today in Italy,” wrote Souza, before noting the words to the track.

“No one knows what it’s like to be the bad man to be the sad man behind blue eyes,” he posted. “No one know what it’s like to be hated to be fated to telling only lies...”

Souza, who regularly uses old pictures that he took during Barack Obama’s administration to criticize the current White House, posted his snap on the same day that Trump appeared to cast doubt on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.