Philando Castile's Family Reaches $3 Million Settlement

The mother of Philando Castile, the black motorist who was shot and killed by a St. Anthony, Minnesota, police officer during a routine traffic stop last year, has reached a nearly $3 million settlement with the city, according to her attorneys.

Valerie Castile will receive a $2.995 million settlement paid through the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust, which provides St. Anthony’s insurance coverage, according to a statement released by the city Monday.

“The parties moved expeditiously to resolve potential civil claims resulting from this tragedy in order to allow the process of healing to move forward for the Castile family, for the people of St. Anthony Village, and for all those impacted by the death of Philando Castile throughout the United States,” the statement said.

“No amount of money could ever replace Philando. With resolution of the claims the family will continue to deal with their loss through the important work of the Philando Castile Relief Foundation.”