Piers Morgan Bragged About How Manly He Is. It Didn't Go Well.

British media personality Piers Morgan boasted on Sunday night about co-hosting a TV show while suffering from three broken ribs. He also took a dig at “snowflakes” and claimed he was “manning up.”
UPDATE: I'll be co-hosting @GMB tomorrow with 3 broken ribs. For the more fragile snowflakes among you, this is called 'manning up'. 👊👊— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 3, 2017
His tweet drew more than 11,000 responses, most of which went something like this:
Try carrying a baby for 10 months WHILE WORKING then giving birth. #WOmanningUp— Annie Knit Modesitt (@modeknit) September 4, 2017
Serena Williams. Nuff said— James El (@DredPirateJames) September 4, 2017
Hey snowflake, meet Taylor Morris.......now tell us again about your broken ribs. pic.twitter.com/2MEthldzrK— Roy Mann (@Roy_Mann) September 4, 2017
Squeezed a baby out of any orifice & go home from hospital next day to care for it & husband? Didn't think so. Grow a pair. Of ovaries.— Rule_62 (@NoOneLuckier) September 3, 2017
3 broken ribs and no spine— Bob Harper (@BobData) September 4, 2017
This young fella wheeled a halfmarathon, wiped out, had a headwound and got up and finished. Eat shit, wee boy. https://t.co/N3qjJS0S4O pic.twitter.com/mnaDG0zWYg— Dane Rauschenberg (@SeeDaneRun) September 3, 2017
You're literally paid to sit on a sofa. I can't think of many injuries that would prevent you from doing that.— Alex Smith (@Schmiddy54) September 4, 2017
.@piersmorgan On behalf of all of us who are disabled & live each day w/ imperiled bodies, fuck yourself twice w/ a hammer.— Litsa Dremousis (@LitsaDremousis) September 5, 2017
Evangeline Lilly did phyiscal work on The Hobbit after childbirth when her hips were still splayed. That's pretty badass too.— Kathryn (@joan_of_orc) September 4, 2017
Wow, however will you bear up under the sitting and talking?— Robert K Trobich (@RKTlaw) September 3, 2017
I once worked through an entire football season while undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.— Patricia Traina (@Patricia_Traina) September 4, 2017
Gal Gadot did reshoots for Wonder Woman while 5 months pregnant. #WomanUp ✌🏻💪🏻🤙🏻— Lizzie K (@SparkOfInsanity) September 4, 2017
Ever done a shift digging holes with a broken hand because you couldn't afford to take time off ? Good luck sitting on a Sofa snowflake 🤡— Wee Round Ian (@wee_baldy_ian) September 3, 2017
How about carrying a multiple buckets full of cement up 4 flights of scaffolding on a busted Achilles?— blah blah blah (@ChangeIater) September 4, 2017
🙄...@HillaryClinton continued a full schedule with pneumonia. I believe it's called womanning up.— Craig Sculli (@CraigSculli) September 3, 2017
Oh. "GMB" is a TV show. For a moment there I thought you were bragging about doing, y'know, actual work.— Ryan McCamy (@Ryanmccamy) September 3, 2017
But carry on and man up, bro.
I went to work for 2 months straight with a broken leg. No cast, no crutches. Didn't even tweet about. Sorry, you're so weak.— Sean O'Connor (@seanoconnz) September 3, 2017
.@piersmorgan @GMB I took care of a 2 year old with 3 broken ribs, a fractured collar bone and a torn rotator cuff. It's called being a mom.— ❄IAmTheStorm❄ (@traciemom) September 3, 2017
2 weeks ago I did work whilst passing a particularly painful kidney stone, but I'm not a man, so what the f*** was I doing?— Ellen Rose (@icklenellierose) September 3, 2017
I like guys who don't break ribs— [Escort 69] (@BunkiePerkins) September 3, 2017
What does he think everyone else w broken ribs does? Takes to their bed for months? Talking on the tv is hardly manual work— Mishka (@AntiMishk) September 4, 2017
Don't listen to the naysayers - Those people have no idea how hard it is for you to pull your head out of your arse and talk to the camera.— Chris Ratcliffe (@ceratcliffe) September 4, 2017
