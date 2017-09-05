MEDIA
09/05/2017 02:37 am ET

Piers Morgan Bragged About How Manly He Is. It Didn't Go Well.

Sorry, Piers. The world is not impressed.

By Ed Mazza

British media personality Piers Morgan boasted on Sunday night about co-hosting a TV show while suffering from three broken ribs. He also took a dig at “snowflakes” and claimed he was “manning up.”

His tweet drew more than 11,000 responses, most of which went something like this: 

Ed Mazza Overnight Editor, HuffPost

