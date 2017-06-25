'Pitch Perfect 3' Looks Like An Aca-Awesome Action Movie In New Trailer

The wait is over, pitches.

The trailer for “Pitch Perfect 3” is here and by the looks of it, the new installment in the a cappella franchise is action-packed. (What is this, “Mission: Impossible”?)

After the Barden Bellas graduate college, they struggle to find a place in the real world. That’s when they decide to reunite and hit the road on the USO tour in Europe to prove they still got it. But what would a “Pitch Perfect” movie be without some intense competition?

Beca (Anna Kendrick), Chloe (Brittany Snow), Fat Amy (Rebel Wilson), Emily (Hailee Steinfeld) and Aubrey (yes, Anna Camp is back!) battle it out with Calamity (Ruby Rose) and crew to earn back their distinction as one of the best singing groups out there ― instruments and explosives included.

This should be aca-awesome. Watch the full trailer above.