Pizza is more than a food, it’s a lifestyle. And quite frankly, it’s about time the beauty industry acknowledged that cheesy morsel of truth.

A California-based bath bomb shop on Etsy is doing its part for pizza lovers with a new hand-painted pizza bath bomb. Bathesda Boutique’s slice-shaped bomb is surprisingly realistic looking, and, according to Bathesda’s Instagram, it actually smells like pizza, too.

Just look at this beautiful slice of heaven in action:

A post shared by Bath Bombs with PRIZES (@bathesda_boutique) on Jun 10, 2017 at 7:51pm PDT

If you’re more into the idea of pizza in the bath than actually smelling like pizza in the bath, don’t fret. You can custom order the $7 shape in one of Bathesda’s “many other scents.”