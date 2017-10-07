Playlist Live: Event for Creative Youth (VIDEO)

Playlist Live is a fun environment for kids who love all things YouTube, creativity and community.

I recently attended Playlist Live DC with my 13-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son. In the 3 days we were there I learned so much about why kids are now obsessed with Internet personalities. These personalities are known as social influencers or creators as Playlist refers to them. Playlist Live was created to showcase creators and to bring them in front of their fans. The event was great because it included things like stage performances, meetups with fans, panels, exhibitors and even a dance party. Not only are attendees meeting their favorite online content creators, they’re making new friends who enjoy the same thing they do, online video!

I highly recommend Playlist Live to other parents as it was a fun and safe place for kids to be inspired and even interact with their favorite social influencers. We got to sit down with some of the creators to talk and boy was I impressed. The amazing group of creators included, Mark Thomas, Zach Clayton, Nathan Triska, It’s Just Nick, Simon Britton, Ruby Rose Turner and Bri Hall. They all have an agenda they want to do good and they want to use their on-line presence to inspire and help other kids. Check out the video below. We asked each of them what advice they would give to other kids looking to become social influencers.

If you would like to see the full-length interviews please visit Topanga Skye.