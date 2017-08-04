An escaped pony became the unexpected star of the Tour of Poland cycling road race on Thursday.

The small horse galloped up alongside a group of riders around 62 miles from the sixth stage’s finish line, per Eurosport. Weaving between the dozens of cyclists, it came perilously close to tumbling over on a left-hand bend.

Check out the video here:

But the animal recovered enough to rejoin the race, before Russian cyclist Roman Maikin ushered it toward the safety of event marshals.

In total, it spent about one minute competing on the course.