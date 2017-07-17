The Pope’s New Message: Quit Your Whining

Thou shalt not whine.

Pope Francis has posted a sign on the door of his residence at Casa Santa Marta in the Vatican warning complainers to cut it out and get busy making things better:

Pope tacks sign on his apartment door: 'No Whining' https://t.co/9AeI9ODTKI pic.twitter.com/eh2Pr4Wo2V — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) July 14, 2017

Reuters said the sign, written in Italian, warns that people who violate the “no whining” policy are “subject to a syndrome of always feeling like a victim and the consequent reduction of your sense of humor and capacity to solve problems.”

It also says the penalty is double for people who gripe in the presence of children.

“To get the best out of yourself, concentrate on your potential and not on your limitations,” the sign states. “Stop complaining and take steps to improve your life."

Vatican Insider, which first posted the image of the sign, said it was given to the pope by author and motivational speaker Salvo Noé, who presented it to him last month.