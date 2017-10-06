POPPY’S DEBUT ALBUM ‘POPPY.COMPUTER' AVAILABLE NOW!

POPPY WINS BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST AT 2017 STREAMY AWARDS

Titanic Sinclair

‘POPPY.COMPUTER’ the debut album from Poppy, is out now on I’m Poppy Records/Mad Decent. The album is available for digital download and streaming via all participating digital retailers HERE.

The internet phenom recently was honored with “Breakthrough Artist” at the 2017 Streamy Awards, celebrating the best in online video and the creators behind it.

Poppy is also gearing up for her highly anticipated first tour which kicks off on October 19th in Vancouver, Canada. The “Poppy.Computer Tour” has already sold out in several markets and due to high demand; additional shows have been added in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Boston. Tickets can be purchased at www.poppy.computer

Poppy’s YouTube channel has amassed over 180 million views to date. Her channel has captured the attention of everyone from Diplo and Katy Perry to WIRED Magazine and most recently Apple which mentioned Poppy’s song “I’m Poppy” at the Keynote WWDC 2017.

About Poppy

In the year 2014, a small doll-like creature emerged from Youtube.

Is she a human? Android? Cross breed? Will we ever know?

Thanks to her video titled "I'M POPPY” (that has now been viewed over 11 million times) we know one thing is for sure, She’s Poppy!

With several hundred videos under her belt (this year) and hundreds of millions of views on YouTube, Poppy prepares to release her debut album today.

If the internet Gods have blessed you with Poppy’s presence, you have probably felt like you were transported into another dimension or perhaps another state of mind? Directed by Titanic Sinclair, Poppy’s videos are a daily-morphine drip for a social media addicted generation.

Who knew watching a small blonde girl recite the obvious, question existence, or just eat something could make you feel so perplexed. Wired Magazine says “The magic of Poppy is that, to understand Poppy, you have to keep watching Poppy. And soon you find yourself watching her everywhere: YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat. Before long, you’re swimming in a sea of Poppy. The water is cool and pink but eventually you wonder if Titanic will start turning up the heat and that, before you know it, you’ll be boiled alive or choke on the Pepto-Bismol taste and drown. You dive deeper anyway."