Post-It note art installation supports LGBTQ+ employees

National lab promotes workplace inclusion through an interactive activity supporting LGBTQ+ employees

At Los Alamos National Laboratory—one of the nation’s premier Department of Energy national security laboratories tucked in the foothills of the Jemez Mountains in northern New Mexico—lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer, and questioning (LGBTQ+) employees and their supporters created the Lab’s first Post-It note window art installation on June 6.

In a visible display promoting diversity, hundreds of people jotted words of support on Post-Its. Six windows of the Lab’s centrally located Otowi building third-floor breezeway were transformed into the six vibrant stripes of the iconic gay pride rainbow flag.

“‘Be the dance’ is my favorite of the Post With Pride messages,” said Michael Davis with the Lab’s LGBTQ+ Employee Resource Group.

Other notes included:

Love is love.

Diversity makes the world go ‘round.

Inclusion and engagement make a better LANL.

Proud to work for a supportive employer.

We support you. #LANLPride

“Diversity is a critical part of building a best place to work—one of the Lab’s strategic goals,” said Diversity Officer C.J. Bacino. “We wanted to create an activity that shows Los Alamos is a welcoming, inclusive, engaging place for everybody.”