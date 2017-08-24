U.S. NEWS
08/24/2017 01:40 pm ET Updated 33 minutes ago

Massachusetts Woman, 53, Wins Massive Powerball Jackpot And Promptly Quits Job

Wouldn't we all?

By Lydia O'Connor

The winner of the $758.7 million Powerball lottery came forward on Thursday.

Mavis Wanczyk, 53, of Chicopee, Massachusetts, is the sole winner of the grand prize. 

At a press conference, Wanczyk said she recalled thinking, “It’s never gonna be me.” She added: “It’s just a pipe dream I’ve always had.”

Wanczyk said she’s already informed her employer, Mercy Medical Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, that she won’t be coming back to work. “The first thing I want to do is, I just want to sit back and relax,” she said. 

The prize is the second largest in the lottery’s history, bested only by last year’s  $1.586-billion prize split between three winning tickets. It is the largest grand prize won by a single lottery ticket in U.S. history, according to Powerball Product Group Chair Charlie McIntyre.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 6, 7, 16, 23, 26, and the Powerball number was 4. The odds of selecting those winning numbers were about 1 in 292 million.The winning numbers were selected after 20 drawings in recent weeks failed to yield a winner.

Wanczyk, the mother of a grown son and daughter, purchased her winning ticket at the Pride Station & Store in Chicopee and chose some of the numbers based on family members’ birthdays. The store’s owner, Bob Bolduc, said Thursday he will donate the $50,000 prize he receives for selling the ticket to local children’s charities.

This article has been updated with more information on Wanczyk and where she bought the winning ticket.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERIES
14 Ridiculous Ways To Spend A $1.5B Powerball jackpot
Suggest a correction
Lydia O'Connor Reporter, HuffPost

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Powerball Chicopee, Massachusetts
Massachusetts Woman, 53, Wins Massive Powerball Jackpot And Promptly Quits Job

CONVERSATIONS