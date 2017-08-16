Pregnant Serena Williams Is Radiant And Barefoot In Vogue

Serena Williams has been pretty open about the less glamorous aspects of pregnancy, but this photo shoot is definitely on the glitzy side.

The tennis champion posed for a shoot in Vogue’s star-studded September issue, dressed in a gold chainmail Ralph Lauren gown in one photo, and a flowing, white Atelier Versace ― with no shoes and a high slit ― in another.

The shoot was taken just days after Williams announced she was pregnant. “I was so energetic that day but then I remember being totally exhausted and needed to take a break for an hour,” she captioned a photo from the shoot on Instagram. “I was still trying to understand this whole pregnancy process. Nowadays I have no ankles or toes and my fingers resemble sausages but it’s moments like this that are captured by @mariotestino that makes everything worthwhile.”

Mario Testino Wow. Just wow.

Mario Testino Golden goddess.

The piece itself is equally as revealing as the gowns themselves. We learn that she is pals with Meghan Markle, is a killer karaoke champion and is as obsessed with Moana as the rest of us (“no judgments, please,” she said in the piece).