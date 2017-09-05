Pride Isn’t Just For The Summer: 8 LGBT Events You Can Still Attend This Year

As the summer comes to an end, so does a time of nearly non-stop LGBT Pride events and parties around the world. Seriously, there’s been a few each weekend ever since June’s Pride Month. While revelers clean off the glitter after recent celebrations in Montreal, Manchester, and New Orleans, others ready for more festivities sine the party is never quite over when it comes to celebrating the community, the accomplishments made, and to simply have a good time. If you didn't get to make it to any LGBT events this year yet, or just want to keep it going, here what you can attend this fall:

Folsom Europe

September 6-10

If you're into leather, BDSM, or another kink subculture, then you might want to experience a Folsom event some time in your life. A celebration of fetishes with a focus on leather and BDSM, the original Folsom Street event takes place in San Francisco every year in September (the 24th this year). Inspired by Folsom Street, Folsom Europe in Berlin was established in 2003 and is the largest gay fetish event in Europe.

Dallas Pride

September 14-17

Travel to queer Dallas is year-round with its gayborhood in the intersection of Cedar Springs Road and Oak Lawn Avenue. The city's main LGBT entertainment district, it offers LGBT shopping, bars, and nightlife, and is also the main meet up point and party spot during Dallas Pride. For the 2017 edition, the main events will take over two days instead of one. The Miller Lite Music Festival in the Park will happen on September 16 (which will include a concert series from local bands and the headline acts of dance and electronic singer Kristine W and international drag superstar Alyssa Edwards), and the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade the next day down Cedar Springs. A couple different parties are also held leading up the Pride weekend. Check out some here.

Caribbean Pride

September 16-23

Something brand new to consider this year is Caribbean Pride in Punta Cana. Taking over CHIC Punta Cana from September 16 to 23, this event is the first of its kind in the Dominican Republic. According to the hosts, the vision for the event was to create a welcoming experience for members of the LGBT community, and they thought no better place for the inaugural event than this adults-only resort property that is said to epitomize style with a social vacation experience. With wanting to join in the global fun of pride celebrations and to foster a sense of acceptance and inclusivity, the events and activities during the week range from pool-side and beach parties to drag queen bingo to pole dancing classes to a fashion show.

Curaçao Pride

September 28 - October 1

Hosting its fifth edition of Curaçao Pride, the four day long event will be filled with plenty of parties and activities. More than 1,000 people are expected to participate this year, and it all starts with the Pride walk across the Queen Emma Bridge. Last year was the first time the island hosted a Pride walk, and it was so successful that the organizers are making sure to bringing it back. Most of the parties will be hosted at the adults-only, LGBT-friendly Floris Suite Hotel, and there’s also a Pride sail around the beautiful island.

Miss’d America Pageant

October 7

A night of glamour and camp, the Miss’d America Pageant brings together some of the nation's talented drag queens to compete for the coveted title - and they do so all for a good cause! To date, the show has made over $300,000 for the greater Atlantic City region’s LGBT organizations. In its 26th edition, the pageant returns to the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa on October 7th and will be hosed by Carson Kressley with special guest Frankie Z. If planning to stay the weekend, OUT at Borgata offers LGBT travelers unique hotel packages to experience everything the hotel has to offer.

Honolulu Pride

October 21

Hawaii's largest LGBTQ community event, Honolulu Pride drew over 20,000 spectators last year for the parade in Waikiki. Along with the parade, there’s also a festival at Diamond Head Greens that brings together queer-friendly businesses, community organizations, craft and food vendors, and as well two festival stages with artists for hours of entertainment. Over 20 events were also hosted leading up the parade day last year. Visit here to stay tuned.

Greater Palm Springs Pride

November 3-5

A long-time LGBT escape, visiting Palm Springs in the fall gives you the chance to experience two fun events that brings the community together: Halloween and Greater Palm Springs Pride. Any major LGBT destination you travel to, Halloween is always a good time, but how often do you get to experience the holiday in the desert? Stay through the weekend after Halloween for a two-day Pride festival also in the heart of downtown Palm Springs, and the 31st Annual Pride parade on November 5th. The unique two-day event is the largest LGBT gathering in the Coachella Valley and includes music and DJ stages, food vendors, exhibitors and non-profit organizations. Pool parties are held throughout the weekend as well at the various hotels such as the colorful Saguaro Hotel and the newer ARRIVE hotel.

Buenos Aires Pride

November 4