Is 23andMe Worth It? Amazon Prime Members Think So

This morning Amazon announced sales from its third Prime Day event surpassed Black Friday and Cyber Monday, growing by more than 60 percent from last year.

Unsurprisingly, the company’s voice-powered Amazon Echo was the best-selling item of the day, more than doubling U.S. Echo sales on Prime Day last year and tripling sales worldwide.

But the real bargain item of the day was a deeply discounted DNA ancestry test kit by 23andMe. The basic kit was on sale for 49.99 (50% off its original price), while the premium kit was a discounted $99.99 (from its full price of $199.99), making them some one of the day’s best-selling products, along with the Fire 7 Tablet.

The kits use saliva DNA samples to create a personalized genetic report that outlines health, traits and ancestry information. The premium version can also outline genetic health risks as well as carrier status for inherited conditions.

Though the deals are done, you can still snag some of Amazon’s top-selling goods while they’re in stock.