07/11/2017 05:23 pm ET

The Most Impractical But Adorable Prime Day Items Under $70

Lucky for you they're all on sale -- but not for long!

By Brittany Nims

Impulse purchases aren’t usually something to brag about. Usually. But sometimes you find a cheap, last-minute purchase that makes you want to shout from the rooftops.

In honor of Amazon Prime Day, we cut through the clutter to find some of the best last-minute deals on interesting finds, on everything from wine stoppers to dog costumes.

Check out some of our favorites below. Most of these deals last until midnight, so get them while they last.

And remember, if you aren’t a Prime member, make sure to sign up for a free 30-day trial to take full advantage of these thousands of discounts.

1. Kikkerland Puffer Fish Dryer Buddies

Amazon
Get these dryer buddies for only $10.81. 

These adorable dryer buddies are on sale right now for $10.81. Amazon Prime members can save an additional 20%. 

 

2. Gym Bag

AMAZON
Get this gym bag for only $28.

Is this bag too real, or is it just us? Get it now for $28.00. Prime members can save an additional 20%.

 

3. Hammerhead Shark Dog Costume

AMAZON
Get this dog costume for 20% off. Prices vary by size. 

Do it for the #instas! Snag this hammerhead shark dog costume now and get an additional 20% off if you’re a Prime member. Bonus: it comes in extra small and small sizes, too. 

 

4. Bakery Box

AMAZON
Get this bakery box for only $29.99. 

You don’t need a bakery box...but you don’t not need one, right? On sale for $29.99, you can also get an additional 20% off if you’re a Prime member. 

 

5. Pizza Ax

AMAZON
Get this pizza cutter for only $7.61.

Enough said. Get this epic addition to your culinary toolkit for only $7.61. If you’re a Prime member, you can get an additional 20% off, too. 

 

6. Bonehead Folding Brush and Comb

AMAZON
Get this brush and comb for only $13.36.

This is probably made for kids, but, who’s judging? Get this cute folding brush and comb for only $13.36, and get an additional 20% off if you’re a Prime member.

 

7. Samurai Cake Knife

AMAZON
Get this cake knife for only $14.13.

Who wouldn’t want to slice into a gorgeous cake with a a samurai cake knife? Grab one while they’re on sale for only $14.13. Prime members can snag an additional 20% off on this deal, too. 

 

8. Keyboard Waffle Iron

AMAZON
Get this waffle iron for only $69.99.

Before purchasing, ask yourself: What would Leslie Knope do? Get one of these keyboard waffle irons for only $69.99 and get an additional 20% off if you’re a Prime member. 

 

9. Elephant Watering Can

AMAZON
Get this watering can for only $5.08.

The perfect addition to any garden. Get yourself one of these adorable watering cans for only $5.08, and get an additional 20% off if you’re a Prime member. 

 

10. Wonder Woman Apron

AMAZON
Get this apron for only $17.99.

Grab one of these Wonder Woman aprons while they last for only $17.99, and get an additional 20% off if you’re a Prime member. 

 

11. Banana Wine Stopper

AMAZON
Get this wine stopper for only $6.63.

You can never have too many wine stoppers. Add this one to your collection for only $6.63, and save an additional 20% if you’re a Prime member. 

