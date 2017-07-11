The Most Impractical But Adorable Prime Day Items Under $70

Impulse purchases aren’t usually something to brag about. Usually. But sometimes you find a cheap, last-minute purchase that makes you want to shout from the rooftops.
In honor of Amazon Prime Day, we cut through the clutter to find some of the best last-minute deals on interesting finds, on everything from wine stoppers to dog costumes.
Check out some of our favorites below. Most of these deals last until midnight, so get them while they last.
And remember, if you aren’t a Prime member, make sure to sign up for a free 30-day trial to take full advantage of these thousands of discounts.
These adorable dryer buddies are on sale right now for $10.81. Amazon Prime members can save an additional 20%.
Is this bag too real, or is it just us? Get it now for $28.00. Prime members can save an additional 20%.
Do it for the #instas! Snag this hammerhead shark dog costume now and get an additional 20% off if you’re a Prime member. Bonus: it comes in extra small and small sizes, too.
You don’t need a bakery box...but you don’t not need one, right? On sale for $29.99, you can also get an additional 20% off if you’re a Prime member.
Enough said. Get this epic addition to your culinary toolkit for only $7.61. If you’re a Prime member, you can get an additional 20% off, too.
This is probably made for kids, but, who’s judging? Get this cute folding brush and comb for only $13.36, and get an additional 20% off if you’re a Prime member.
Who wouldn’t want to slice into a gorgeous cake with a a samurai cake knife? Grab one while they’re on sale for only $14.13. Prime members can snag an additional 20% off on this deal, too.
Before purchasing, ask yourself: What would Leslie Knope do? Get one of these keyboard waffle irons for only $69.99 and get an additional 20% off if you’re a Prime member.
The perfect addition to any garden. Get yourself one of these adorable watering cans for only $5.08, and get an additional 20% off if you’re a Prime member.
Grab one of these Wonder Woman aprons while they last for only $17.99, and get an additional 20% off if you’re a Prime member.
You can never have too many wine stoppers. Add this one to your collection for only $6.63, and save an additional 20% if you’re a Prime member.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
CONVERSATIONS