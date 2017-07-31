STYLE
Princess Charlene Just Wore The Ultimate Fancy Pants

Does her shiny Versace look remind you of anyone?

It can be hard to continue outdoing oneself in the best-dressed department, but Princess Charlene of Monaco did just that with her latest look. 

The futuristic silver ensemble she wore to the 69th Monaco Red Cross Ball in Monte Carlo Friday looks like just another spectacular gown at first glance, but it is in fact ― wait for it ― a jumpsuit. 

Tricky, tricky. 

This sequined gray cinched-waist Versace suit with flared pants was just about as shiny and epic as a certain rose gold gown by the same designer, worn by American royalty Michelle Obama in October 2016.   

YES. 

She paired the glittering outfit with a chic, brushed-back hairstyle and massive diamond earrings. Natch. 

Even cooler from the back.

Fancy pants for the win. 

Glamour. 

