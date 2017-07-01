Will, Harry And Kate Rededicate Princess Diana's Gravesite

Prince William and Prince Harry attended a service rededicating the grave of their mother, Princess Diana, on Saturday.

The service was conducted by Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, at Althorp House in Northamptonshire, England, the Spencer family estate where Diana grew up, according to Vanity Fair. It was held on what would have been her 56th birthday. Princess Diana, who was divorced from Prince Charles, died nearly 20 years ago after a car crash.

NurPhoto via Getty Images People paid tribute to Princess Diana at Kensington Palace on what would have been her 56th birthday. She died 20 years ago.

Diana is buried on a small island on the estate, and her gravesite underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation starting in May 2015 as part of Althorp’s “first major revamp in 350 years,” according to the Telegraph. The project began after Darren McGrady, Diana’s former chef, shared on Twitter photos of the site covered in moss and said it should be tidied up.

PLEASE tidy up the vegetation on the island @AlthorpEstate Prove you wanted #PrincessDiana there through love and not just to make money. — The Royal Chef (@DarrenMcGrady) August 13, 2014

If I cared for Princess Diana in life like are doing in death I would have been fired @AlthorpEstate #CleanTheLake pic.twitter.com/EEh2dTbkaI — The Royal Chef (@DarrenMcGrady) August 14, 2014

The rededication is just one of many events scheduled ahead of the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death. She died of injuries in a car crash in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997, that also took the lives of her friend Dodi Fayed and driver Henri Paul.

Other events included a gala held in June and an exhibit at Althorp titled “Walking in Her Shoes,” which will display work from 20 recipients of The Diana Award.

Visitors to Kensington Palace also honored Diana by leaving flowers, balloons and photos on the gates of Buckingham Palace.

NurPhoto via Getty Images Visitors left balloons, flags and photos at Kensington Palace, where Princess Diana once lived.

NurPhoto via Getty Images

NurPhoto via Getty Images

NurPhoto via Getty Images