Prince George gets lots of that irresistible cuteness from his dad, never-before-seen family photos show.

Prince William and Prince Harry released five photos from their mother’s personal album over the weekend in advance of the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death August 31. The set includes sweet shots of the boys on vacation with their mom (who’s pregnant with Harry in the pink sweater photo!), along with a pic of some pretty precious constable costumes.

The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry Princess Diana smiles as she carries Prince William while pregnant with Prince Harry.

The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry Princess Diana poses for a photo with Prince Harry on holiday.

The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry Princess Diana plays with Prince Harry on the Royal Yacht Britannia in a photograph taken by Prince William.

The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry Prince William and Prince Harry pose in borrowed police outfits.

The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry Prince William and Prince Harry sit together on a picnic bench.

A new exhibit at Buckingham Palace features more family photos, along with some of Diana’s belongings like ballet shoes and cassette tapes.

The display, much of which sits atop the desk Diana used at Kensington Palace, opened for viewing on Saturday and closes Oct. 1.

Carl Court via Getty Images Photos of Princes William and Harry sit atop the desk Princess Diana used at Kensington Palace.