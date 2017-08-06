ENTERTAINMENT
George Lucas Says Princess Leia Got Ph.D. At Age 19

So call her Dr. Organa.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, Princess Leia got a Ph.D.

Fans of the “Star Wars” character may have already known that besides having the “princess” title, Leia Organa ― played by Carrie Fisher ― earned a Senate position in the Galactic Empire and the rank of general in the later resistance. But according to a newly surfaced George Lucas statement, Organa also got her doctorate while only 19 years old.

Twitter user Becca Harrison (who also has a doctorate) found the relevant Lucas claim in the book Superwomen: Gender, Power, and Representation by Carolyn Cocca. She tweeted a passage that went viral enough to become a featured Twitter Moment.

The book claims Lucas ― who created the “Star Wars” universe starting in 1977 ― used the commentary in a special 2004 DVD release of the series’ first film to point out that Organa was super accomplished throughout her teenage years, while her brother, Luke, was a “idealistic, naive farm boy.” 

“She’s a politician, she’s accomplished,” Lucas said in the audio, which HuffPost obtained to confirm the book’s claim. “She got her Ph.D. at 19.”

Here is Harrison’s viral tweet:

The character will appear in the next “Star Wars” movie, “The Last Jedi,” set for release this December. Fisher died on Dec. 27, 2016, at age 60. 

