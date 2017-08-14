These Signs From Protests Nationwide Powerfully Denounce White Supremacy

People across the nation are standing up against the white supremacist rally that left one dead and over a dozen injured on Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Folks in cities including New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C., gathered over the weekend to hold vigils and rallies in response to the violence at the “United the Right” rally. The events also allowed attendees to stand in solidarity with Charlottesville.

Protesters marched with powerful signs, denouncing racism, bigotry and President Donald Trump ’s lackluster response to the violence. The signs displayed messages like “White silence is violence” and “Hate has no home here.” A few local businesses closed and placed signs on their doors as a counter-protest.

A lot of businesses in downtown Charlottesville with these signs. pic.twitter.com/fyebIpgqnF

Folks also used the rallies to honor Heather Heyer , the counter-protester who was killed when a man drove his car into a crowd on Saturday.

It's perfectly silent and people are crying. "No Place For Hate" reads one sign. #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/DXX7IQgNyd

Here are a few compelling scenes from the weekend’s rallies.

Scott Olson via Getty Images Four-year-old Leo Griffin leaves a Chicago protest against the alt-right movement that mourned the victim of Saturday's rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Aug. 13.

JOSHUA LOTT via Getty Images People hold signs at a vigil Aug. 13 in Chicago for the victims in the previous day's violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Scott Olson via Getty Images People gather in downtown Chicago on Aug. 13 to protest the alt-right movement and to mourn the victim of the previous day's rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

ZACH GIBSON via Getty Images Demonstrators hold signs outside of the White House on Aug. 13 during a vigil in response to the death of a counter-protestor in the Aug. 12 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images A woman writes "Silence - Compliance" with a chalk on the ground during a protest in response to violence erupting at the rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, at Federal Plaza Square in Chicago on Aug. 13.

Scott Olson via Getty Images People gather in downtown Chicago on Aug. 13 to protest the alt-right movement and to mourn the victim of the previous day's rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Pacific Press via Getty Images About 400 demonstrators on Fifth Avenue near Trump Tower in New York attend a rally against nationalist protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, ahead of President Donald Trump's visit.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images A demonstrator holds a banner reading "Only One Side Love" during a protest in response to violence erupting at the rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, at Federal Plaza Square in Chicago on Aug. 13.

The Washington Post via Getty Images People gathered in front of the White House to hold a vigil on Aug. 13 in Washington, D.C., a day after the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.