PSA On Funny Or Die Shows The Absurdity Of Valuing All Opinions Equally

Some opinions should be treated as what they are: wrong.

By Andy McDonald

Our universal two-sided approach to everything in America has led to the idea that all opinions mean something, no matter how unhinged some may be.

So we entertain people who believe the “jury is still out” on climate change or who believe abstinence-only education is effective. “Well, to each their own!” we say.

But as Will Lowell illustrates in his parody public service announcement from Funny Or Die, not all opinions are equal, and some are just plain wrong.

