Publicity Campaign Strategies For Small Businesses

Making Business Sense - Talking Business with Phil Andrews

Publicity Campaigns for Small Businesses have the ability to win the war for Small Businesses over a period of time. Brand awareness takes time and specific strategies for any small business to reap its benefits. Publicity campaigns should be based on specific goals of each particular business. Every business should map out a well designed plan to take advantage of newsworthy items that appear in their business on a regular basis. The problem that arises with most small businesses is that they are so consumed with many of the day to day activities that public relations campaigns get put on the back burner.

Publicity is one of the areas where most small businesses can get more bang for their buck. Where else can a business get more for their buck in exchange for a little time invested, and creativity? Some years ago I sent an article to a magazine by the name of Shop Talk Magazine, and they featured a story about the the Haircut Hut Barbershop Franchise which I ran for a period of ten years. The cost of the three page story was a typed letter and stamp. The magazine space in which the article appeared was valued well over ten thousand dollars.

Some areas in which publicity is often overlooked in small businesses are anniversaries, addition of key employees, renovations, new websites, new locations, new product lines, strategic partnerships, etc. Top of the mind awareness for small businesses must be developed in a systematic manner. The best way to accomplish such a huge task is to attack your campaign by developing a systematic public relations campaign around specific things that occur in your business. Look how McDonalds capitalized on the number of hamburgers sold. They leveraged the number of sales into one of the biggest publicity campaigns. Small businesses can also leverage newsworthy events that happen in their business on a regular basis. The art of the big deal should be a business owner’s primary way of thinking about their business. If you don’t make a big deal out of the accomplishments of your business no one else will think second about it, matter of fact no one will know about your great news.