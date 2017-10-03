Festering Disarray To Greet Donald Trump When He Arrives In Puerto Rico

President Donald Trump, who once owned a golf club and resort on Puerto Rico before the property went bankrupt in 2015, may find the island unrecognizable when he pays a visit on Tuesday after two hurricanes crippled it in September.

Hurricane Irma passed to the north of Puerto Rico on Sept. 6, pummeling the island with heavy winds and rain. Two weeks later, on Sept. 20, Maria made landfall on Puerto Rico as a powerful Category 5 hurricane ― the strongest storm to hit the island in over 80 years. Maria’s 155 mph sustained winds destroyed much of the island’s infrastructure, leaving more than 8,800 people still displaced as of Tuesday.

RICARDO ARDUENGO via Getty Images Damaged houses are seen atop a hill in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, on Oct. 2, 2017.

Over 5,000 National Guard members have been deployed to assist with relief efforts, yet millions of Puerto Ricans are still without electricity and struggling to secure basic necessities such as water, food and fuel.

People in search of a cell phone signal desperately drive around the island’s streets, which continue to be littered with downed trees and power lines. About 40 percent of telecommunications services and just 11.6 percent of cellular antennas have been repaired, according to a government website tracking the recovery.

Over 3.1 million Puerto Ricans ― roughly 93 percent of the island ― were still without power on Tuesday morning. Officials have said it could take up to 10 months to restore electricity to some parts of the island.

Receiving fuel remains a central priority for the U.S. territory, Gov. Ricardo Rossello said Tuesday. Nearly 74 percent of the island’s gas stations are open, but logistical issues ― including impassable roadways and lack of truck drivers ― have hindered fuel and aid distribution efforts.

Doctors have warned they don’t have the resources needed to provide adequate medical assistance. Just 10 hospitals have been reattached to the electrical grid, while dozens of others continue to rely on generators.

Puerto Rico’s farming industry suffered a major blow after Maria wiped out some 80 percent of the island’s crops. Carlos Flores Ortega, the island’s secretary of agriculture, estimated Maria caused a roughly $780 million loss in agricultural yields.

HECTOR RETAMAL via Getty Images A child helps clean-up efforts in Toa Baja, on Oct. 2, 2017.

All eyes are on Trump as he meets with Puerto Rican officials, including San Juan Mayor Carmen Yuliz Cruz, who has been a vocal critic of the federal government’s response to the island’s lingering humanitarian crisis.

On Friday, Cruz slammed Elaine Duke, acting secretary of Homeland Security, over her enthusiastic praise of the federal government’s “amazing” response to the disaster. The mayor pleaded with Trump to step up the aid and recovery efforts.

Trump responded the next day on Twitter by accusing Democrats of telling Cruz to “be nasty” to the president. He said Cruz had demonstrated “poor leadership” and claimed Puerto Rican “workers” just wanted “everything to be done for them.”

At “a local level, they have to give us more help,” Trump told reporters Tuesday.