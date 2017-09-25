Puerto Rico's Residents Are In 'Great Danger,' Need Federal Help, Governor Says

We’ve heard devastating stories in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma, but not nearly enough about the impact of Hurricane Maria on Puerto Rico.

The US territory was slammed by the tropical storm mere days ago. As 3.5 million residents continue to scramble to safety, the governor of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rosselló, has called for more federal aid. Many residents do not have access to water, power, or roads. It’s been described as “apocalyptic.”

At least 13 lives have been lost in the storm and there are 70,000 more at risk should the Guajataca dam break.

Rosselló said the Guajataca dam has fallen apart in a “critical infrastructure failure” in an appearance on CNN on Monday morning, adding that strenuous efforts are being made to ensure that everyone in the dam’s vicinity have been evacuated. When asked if he thinks the dam will falter, Rosselló said he’d “have to assume so.”

“I don’t have all the details... My action has been to order an evacuation. I’d rather be wrong on that front than doing nothing and having it fail and costing people’s lives,” he said.

Gov. of Puerto Rico Ricardo Rosselló calls for a greater federal response following Hurricane Maria

Rosselló added that he’s “made contact with all the municipalities” within Puerto Rico and has established runners “to go to those areas where we don’t have telecoms or radio so that we can get information.”

“We’ve established routes so that we can deliver food, water, diesel so that things can keep on moving. We’ve energized the main hospital in Puerto Rico and given fuel to alternate hospitals around the island. We’ve opened the ports to get more resources,” he said.

https://twitter.com/SheaHabla/status/911432236830019584Many residents have been unable to get ahold of their families outside of Puerto Rico and within, as nearly 95 percent of wireless cell service is currently out of service, according to the island’s Federal Communications Commission.

New Yorker Kristin Vazquez, 25, has family in Puerto Rico and tells HuffPost she hasn’t spoken to her family since the day of the hurricane.

“I’m concerned about my great grandmother. She’s 103 years old, and without the proper resources she may be in serious danger,” Vazquez says.

“My cousin might fly down to Puerto Rico if she doesn’t hear from them.”

Others, some who have also been unable to speak with their families, have been sharing their stories on social media:

My family and the rest of Puerto Rico is gonna be without power and water and everything for the next 6 months or more — kaylaa (@kaycruz34_) September 25, 2017

Please talk about #PuertoRico I haven’t been able to talk to my family. 3.5 million US Citizens without food, electricity nor water. #help — Shea Lilly (@SheaHabla) September 23, 2017

From a friend in Puerto Rico: "We prepared for the worse, now we need to prepare for what we couldn't even conceive could be the worst." — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) September 25, 2017

I got family without food or water in PR, people killing each other for food/water and gas, 2K for a plane ticket just to leave the island — Marcos (@StoiseIChooseU) September 25, 2017

President Donald Trump pledged federal help for Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, but has yet to make a comment about the effects of the hurricane on the territory.

Sen. Chuck Schumer and Hillary Clinton have both implored Trump to shift his attention to the dire situation in Puerto Rico:

President Trump, Sec. Mattis, and DOD should send the Navy, including the USNS Comfort, to Puerto Rico now. These are American citizens. https://t.co/J2FVg4II0n — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 24, 2017

It could take 6 months to restore power to 3.5 million Americans who live in Puerto Rico. #Trumpcare is not more pressing. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 25, 2017

If you’re looking for ways to help the people of Puerto Rico, you can do so here.