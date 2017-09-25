This Satellite Image Shows The Dire Power Situation In Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico, one of the hardest hit areas, is now suffering from what local officials have called “apocalyptic” conditions . Millions of the island’s U.S. citizens are without power, which could continue for weeks or months.

The images that we’ve combined into an animated GIF show what a nighttime satellite view of the island looked like on July 24, and then on Sept. 25. What is usually a vibrant and well-lit island in the Caribbean now has large areas of darkness, which has made it very difficult for people to get in touch with loved ones on the mainland and has hindered communication for first responders. So far, at least 10 people have died since the hurricane passed through last week.