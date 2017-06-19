There’s truly no better transformation than a puppy transformation.

Cute animals are good for you. No, seriously. Adorable things not only make you happy, but studies have shown that looking at photos of cute animals can actually make you more productive and focused at work.

Last week, Twitter user Ally Stone from California brought a little more of that joy into the world when she had the brilliant idea to share a photo of her dog as a puppy and all grown up.

“My friends and I had been joking around about the many fitness transformations we see these days,” Stone told HuffPost. She told her friends she’d prefer to see more dog transformations on her feed, instead. “So I decided that it would be cute to see if any followers had pictures of their dogs growing up or their rescued/sick dogs becoming healthy and loved.”

1lb pooper to 7lb pooper pic.twitter.com/51XEJZIC5e — Ally Champagne Stone (@allycstone) June 13, 2017

She encouraged other Twitter users to do the same.

REPLY UR DOGS TRANSFORMATION FROM PUPPER TO DOGGO — Ally Champagne Stone (@allycstone) June 13, 2017

And, lucky for us, they did.

15 pounds to 50 pounds 😭 pic.twitter.com/kkzv56Qvd0 — jessiker🐞 (@jessikaavs) June 13, 2017

UPDATE GUYS I FOUND THIS PIC OF HIM IN A SHOPPING CART FROM A FEW YERAS AGO LOOK AT MY BABY GROW pic.twitter.com/gAsspN8QWu — meesh 🌻💧 (@michkuts) June 16, 2017

Tiny little guy, to this big old man❤️(12lbs first pic, to around like 130lbs now) pic.twitter.com/fQQUM8GDN5 — Kaitlyn (@kaitlynmora_) June 13, 2017

5lbs to 100lbs pic.twitter.com/GeCjraXzKw — Nicole Dutter (@nicole_dutter) June 13, 2017

Baby pupper to bigger baby pupper ❤ pic.twitter.com/2L82cskOMh — Rachel Carden (@rachel_carden) June 13, 2017

“I think it received such a large reaction because people so genuinely love their pets like family,” Stone added. “There’s nothing you can hate on when it comes to pictures of dogs growing up and dogs being rescued. [With] so many negative news stories and internet hate, something about dogs can make someone’s day.”