Nikada via Getty Images Can you picture yourself frolicking around Dubai? Because we definitely can.

Searching for cheap airfare is a daunting task, but one airline is giving travelers some irresistible motivation.

Qatar Airways is in the middle of its Travel Festival sale, offering half off the price of international flights from the U.S. (see: $472 for a flight from Atlanta to Kuala Lumpur) until Jan. 16. But they’ve upped the ante by sprinkling in flights to several world-class destinations for a mere $0 on their website.

Yes, you read that right: Qatar Airways is offering free airfare to places like Dubai. All you have to do is find the airfare, which is hidden on its site.

It’s part of the Qatar Airways’ “Treasure Hunt” and, tbh, we’re hoping we find them before you do.

To give flight hunters a head start, Qatar Airways dropped a few clues in the video to promote the Treasure Hunt. The $0 tickets are for flights to six destinations, but you’ll only be able to search for them for one hour on the date reserved for your country.

The U.S. and Canada, for example, will only be able to search for the hidden airfares between 9 and 10 a.m. EST on Thursday, Jan. 12. (Note: Dates for other countries, including Australia, the Philippines and India, have already passed. You can find the full list of dates here.)

So, where are these insanely priced flights headed? See the destinations, with their travel dates, below.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Airport Code: DXB

Travel Dates: February, March and April 2017

Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Airport Code: RKT

Travel Dates: February and March 2017

Yereven, Armenia
Airport Code: EVN

Travel Dates: February and April 2017

Tbilisi, Georgia
Airport Code: TBS

Travel Dates: February 2017

Seychelles
Airport Code: SEZ

Travel Dates: February and April 2017

Cape Town, South Africa
Airport Code: CPT

Travel Dates: March 2017