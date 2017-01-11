TRAVEL

This Airline Is Selling $0 Tickets To Dubai, Cape Town And Seychelles

The "Treasure Hunt" lasts only an hour, so GET ON IT NOW!

01/11/2017 09:17 pm ET
Carla Herreria Senior Writer, HuffPost Hawaii
Can you picture yourself frolicking around Dubai? Because we definitely can.

Searching for cheap airfare is a daunting task, but one airline is giving travelers some irresistible motivation.

Qatar Airways is in the middle of its Travel Festival sale, offering half off the price of international flights from the U.S. (see: $472 for a flight from Atlanta to Kuala Lumpur) until Jan. 16. But they’ve upped the ante by sprinkling in flights to several world-class destinations for a mere $0 on their website.

Yes, you read that right: Qatar Airways is offering free airfare to places like Dubai. All you have to do is find the airfare, which is hidden on its site.

It’s part of the Qatar Airways’ “Treasure Hunt” and, tbh, we’re hoping we find them before you do.

To give flight hunters a head start, Qatar Airways dropped a few clues in the video to promote the Treasure Hunt. The $0 tickets are for flights to six destinations, but you’ll only be able to search for them for one hour on the date reserved for your country.

The U.S. and Canada, for example, will only be able to search for the hidden airfares between 9 and 10 a.m. EST on Thursday, Jan. 12. (Note: Dates for other countries, including Australia, the Philippines and India, have already passed. You can find the full list of dates here.)

So, where are these insanely priced flights headed? See the destinations, with their travel dates, below.

  • Dubai, United Arab Emirates
    Airport Code: DXB
    Travel Dates: February, March and April 2017
  • Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
    Airport Code: RKT
    Travel Dates: February and March 2017
  • Yereven, Armenia
    Airport Code: EVN
    Travel Dates: February and April 2017
  • Tbilisi, Georgia
    Airport Code: TBS
    Travel Dates: February 2017
  • Seychelles
    Airport Code: SEZ
    Travel Dates: February and April 2017
  • Cape Town, South Africa
    Airport Code: CPT
    Travel Dates: March 2017

