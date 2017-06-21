Queen Elizabeth II officially opened parliament in the United Kingdom on Wednesday with a speech, but it was her outfit that made the real statement.

Scheduling conflicts led to a more casual ceremony than usual, with the queen foregoing the typical ceremonial robes and crown. Instead, the monarch wore a festive yellow and blue floral dress with a blue overcoat and a hat with blue and yellow flowers ― or are those really meant to be the stars in the flag of the European Union?

CARL COURT via Getty Images Hmmmmm.

Social media appears to think so. Twitter users were quick to claim the hat’s design is really a subtle message the queen is a “remainer,” or a person who is against the U.K. leaving the European Union in Brexit.

Love the fact that Her Majesty delivered today’s Queen’s Speech wearing an EU hat ;-) pic.twitter.com/4THPv0vsXr — Phil Moss (@philmoss5) June 21, 2017

It’s very possible that the queen, who boasts an extensive hat collection, chose the blue and yellow outfit at random and the hat is just a coincidence. She hasn’t given an opinion publicly one way or the other on Brexit, but there has been speculation she supported the vote to withdraw.

Either way, hats off to this moment, because coincidence or not, the possibility the queen was sending a subtle message makes her outfit way more fun. Check out the best reactions to her buzz-worthy topper below:

"Your majesty, you can't be seen to take sides on this issue"

"Indeed"

"...."

"Gonna wear a fucking massive EU hat tho" — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) June 21, 2017

Clearly the EU still inspires some in the UK 😊 #QueensSpeech pic.twitter.com/vqTWnxKk1V — Guy Verhofstadt (@GuyVerhofstadt) June 21, 2017

Today is not the longest day of the year. It only feels that way because everyone is making the same joke about the Queen's hat. — Stu Royall (@stu_bot3000) June 21, 2017

Not to be facetious but the Queen's hat looks like the European Union flag pic.twitter.com/1nDJ3sWDTd — Federica Cocco (@federicacocco) June 21, 2017

Woah, anyone else notice the subliminal message in The Queen's hat? #QueensSpeech pic.twitter.com/CyOzrpsMB1 — Ciara (@Ciara_Knight) June 21, 2017

Is it me, or is the Queen's hat a subtle nod to the EU?! #QueensSpeech pic.twitter.com/n8vLk1axfu — Chris Coombs (@ChrisCoombs88) June 21, 2017

I like how the Queen's hat looks like the EU flag. Always knew she was a remainer. — Andy Parmo 🇪🇺 (@andyparmo) June 21, 2017