Here's An Awesome Way To Explain 'Privilege' To Children

Privilege can be a daunting and complex concept. But an awareness about the way that it shapes our lives and experiences is crucial to raising compassionate, empathetic children.

That’s why our favorite LGBTQ web series for kids, “Queer Kid Stuff,” is dedicating a series of episodes to helping kids understand how privilege affects their lives experiences. This first episode in the set of privilege-focused conversations features a fun song to help children wrap their heads around the abstract concept.

“This is the first in a new series of episodes where we’re looking at privilege and the ways it intersections with different aspects of our identities,” creator and star Lindsay Amer told HuffPost. “Privilege is something that affects a person’s everyday life no matter what age. I hope this catchy song helps people examine privilege with their kids and get them thinking about ways they can enact change.”