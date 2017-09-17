Rachel Bloom won’t be sending her Gucci Emmys dress back after the show ― she’ll be selling it instead.

The “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” star, who presented during Sunday’s festivities, told Giuliana Rancic that she once again purchased her red carpet gown.

John Shearer via Getty Images Look for this gown online tomorrow, people.

“Gucci is not lending me a dress,” she said matter-of-factly, waving her hand in the air, adding that people should look for the dress on the designer consignment website The RealReal tomorrow.

Bloom has been candid about the fact that designers don’t typically lend her dresses, calling out the fashion industry for its lack of inclusion.

“That’s the whole problem with the fashion industry: my body size is literally normal and healthy but when you put me next to a model I look obese,” she told People in August.

This time, though, she made an addendum to her previous commentary.

“It’s hard to get places to lend me dresses because I’m not a size 0,” she told Rancic. “But I can afford it, so it’s okay.”

As expected, social media was quick to champion Bloom for her honesty ― and thriftiness.

Rachel bloom with the shade that she bought her own Gucci dress on @therealreal since they wouldn't loan #Emmys2017 — lindsay peoples (@lrpeoples) September 17, 2017

"I bought this dress, because Gucci's not lending to ME—I can always resell it on TheRealReal" Rachel Bloom, American hero — Alessandra T Codinha (@ATCodinha) September 17, 2017

I love @Racheldoesstuff: She just noted @Gucci won't lend her a dress (boo Gucci) so she bought hers and will sell it on @therealreal later. — Heather & Jessica (@fuggirls) September 17, 2017

American hero, indeed.