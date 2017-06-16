Jay Z Thanks Rappers Who Inspire Him, Says Black People Are 'Magic'

Jay Z went on a rare tweetstorm Thursday night to thank damn near everybody in the hip-hop game and their mama, and to proclaim that black people are “magic.”

Presumably off the high of being the first rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame that evening, Hov took time to thank many of the artists who’ve inspired him throughout the years.

In a series of tweets (with some hilarious commentary in between), Jigga Man gave a shoutout to nearly a hundred artists, including hip-hop icons, past collaborators, those he’s had beef with and newer artists.

“Thank you to all the people that have inspired me,” Jay Z started, before firing off names including Biggie, Tupac, Chuck D, Lauryn Hill, Nas, Andre 3000, Lil Wayne, Redman, Big Daddy Kane, Drake, Future, Kendrick Lamar, Chance the Rapper, Tee Grizzley and too many other people to name.

At one point during his shoutouts, the hip-hop mogul ― who only has 262 tweets since starting his account in 2008 ― promised that he wasn’t drunk. He followed up with a video tribute from the man who he named the “greatest rapper of all time,” former President Barack Obama.

After naming dozens of dope emcees, Hov came to the realization that all of this talent wasn’t by coincidence in the last tweet he sent: “black people really magic.” (He added that Mac Miller was “nice,” too.)

Get into the gratitude Blue Ivy’s daddy sent to hip-hop in the tweets below.

Thank you to all the people that have inspired me . Rakim KANE KRS chuck cube Jaz Em Andre Nas big PAC cole kendrick chance jayE ..wait, — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Lauryn Nicki lite latifah common ye drake and meek . Run caz LL chainz cam tip (both of them) thought pharaoh , face . De la . Ice T. Wait — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

G Rap .Mel . Kurupt . Lox. X . Q. Ab lupe. Mos. Foxy. Boss . Ross. Quavo Future Travis too many fuck this. All you!T grizzley song best out — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Shit did I say redman ? Ghost and Rae . Wu tang I beat Genius in a rap battle I think ha . Busta (him too) Treach . Thug . B a rapper too! — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Shit ...Wayne , Juve BG Nipsey . Kim . Slaughterhouse (yes mouse too ha) Folarin MC eiht . Short . 40 . Mac dre this shit hard .Never mind — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Somebody find that reply I just hit please . I'm new on this . Anyway salute to anybody who made a song to feed their family or just vent . — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Thank you, this way — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Fuck ..50 cent big L sho ag nice and smooth Joe and pun . diggable butterfly esp...beanie young chris freeway SP okay for real this time . — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Fuck haa. Naw for real .Pastor Jeezy my partner . Okay I'm done . I'm deleting this app in the morning . Shit is impossible to get right. — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

I promise I'm not drunk . Lord Pusha . Carti (Magnolia incredible)ASAP Sean P , Mobb , cudi . Tyler , earl, Snoop!!( almost played myself) — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

And the greatest rapper of all time OBAMA . Thank you 44 https://t.co/CueS0BynCj — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Wait . Slick fucking Rick . Pimp C and bun . Wow . I just realized how many fresh people the culture has . Big Sean . Sauce money . — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017