On Tuesday, exactly three months after she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, Kim Kardashian made her return to social media.
The reality star first sparked interest by dropping the “West” from her handles ―only to add it back shortly after ― and sharing an intimate home video on her app. She then took to Instagram to post an adorable family photo, which is a far cry from the overtly sexy snaps she’s become known for promoting.
Naturally, the people of the internet noticed that the social media queen had returned and they couldn’t contain their excitement. The tweets came pouring in:
This person was waiting for Kim’s return “5ever.” Not forever, or 4ever, but 5ever. That is serious excitement.
Welcome back, Kim.
