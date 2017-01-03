ENTERTAINMENT

Kim Kardashian Returns To Social Media, People On The Internet Rejoice

The queen is back.

01/03/2017 03:19 pm ET
Julia Brucculieri Entertainment Writer, The Huffington Post
Victor Boyko via Getty Images
She's baaaaaack!

On Tuesday, exactly three months after she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, Kim Kardashian made her return to social media.

The reality star first sparked interest by dropping the “West” from her handles ―only to add it back shortly after ― and sharing an intimate home video on her app. She then took to Instagram to post an adorable family photo, which is a far cry from the overtly sexy snaps she’s become known for promoting. 

family

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Naturally, the people of the internet noticed that the social media queen had returned and they couldn’t contain their excitement. The tweets came pouring in: 

This person was waiting for Kim’s return “5ever.” Not forever, or 4ever, but 5ever. That is serious excitement. 

Welcome back, Kim. 

Also on HuffPost

Kim Kardashian Through The Years

More:

Instagram Kim Kardashian Social Media
Suggest a correction
Comments
Kim Kardashian Returns To Social Media, People On The Internet Rejoice

CONVERSATIONS