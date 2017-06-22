POLITICS
06/22/2017 10:46 am ET

Read The Full Text Of The Senate Health Care Bill

The bill has been largely a secret until now.

By Paige Lavender

A draft of the health care bill that Senate Republicans largely have kept a secret was made public Thursday.

This is the first real look at the bill for many, including Senate Republicans. The legislation would dramatically scale back the safety net and give wealthy people and health care companies a massive tax cut.

Read the full text of a discussion draft of the health care bill below. If you see anything noteworthy, let us know by emailing scoops@huffingtonpost.com.

Senate Health Care Bill - Discussion Draft by Anonymous 2lblWUW6rS on Scribd

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

2017 Scenes From Congress & Capitol Hill
Suggest a correction
Paige Lavender Senior Politics Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

U.S. News Senate Healthcare
Subscribe to the Politics email.
How will Trump’s administration impact you?
Read The Full Text Of The Senate Health Care Bill

CONVERSATIONS