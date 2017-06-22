Read The Full Text Of The Senate Health Care Bill

A draft of the health care bill that Senate Republicans largely have kept a secret was made public Thursday.
This is the first real look at the bill for many, including Senate Republicans. The legislation would dramatically scale back the safety net and give wealthy people and health care companies a massive tax cut.
Read the full text of a discussion draft of the health care bill below. If you see anything noteworthy, let us know by emailing scoops@huffingtonpost.com.
ALSO ON HUFFPOST
2017 Scenes From Congress & Capitol Hill
CONVERSATIONS