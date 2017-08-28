If the last 10 seasons of “Real Housewives of Orange County” have proved anything, it’s that Tamra Judge is a survivor.

The reality TV star revealed that she has been diagnosed with melanoma after discovering a small mole on her backside.

The 49-year-old encouraged her followers to get their skin checked in an emotional caption she wrote alongside a mirror selfie on Instagram of herself in jean shorts with her bum exposed.

“I work out hard for this Booty. I was planning on competing again in November at 50 years old, but I’m not sure that’s happening now,” Judge explained. “It looks like God has a different plan for me. Im showing you this picture because this is what melanoma looks like. I don’t want sympathy, I want you to save YOUR ass and get your skin checked. This was just a small black flat freckle ... I had no idea! Ill be fine because my faith is strong and my Ass ain’t bad either.”

Earlier this month, Judge opened up about having two spots removed, leaving a nasty scar behind on her upper arm. She later found out that one was a squamous cell skin cancer and another on the leg was a “moderately atypical mole.”

“I’ve been a little sad, worried and pissed off. But we caught it early and that makes me happy 😊 Happy birthday to me,” she continued. ”#saveyourass birthday party in Cabo not sounding like a good idea now.”

A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Aug 27, 2017 at 6:48pm PDT

It’s been a summer of ups and downs for Judge, who has starred on the Bravo series since Season 3. The day before she renewed her vows with husband Eddie Judge in August, her estranged daughter, Sidney, took to Facebook to slam her mother in a brutal post.